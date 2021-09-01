ParkinGo Achieves Market Cap of $1.46 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0723 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $610.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,482.35 or 0.99947460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00051654 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009268 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00066862 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010353 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008248 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.32 or 0.00676848 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

