Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 14.2% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $49,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,111,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after purchasing an additional 185,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after purchasing an additional 181,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.64. 1,191,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,603. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $292.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.85 and a 200 day moving average of $261.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

