Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,539,599,000 after buying an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Express by 9.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $828,157,000 after purchasing an additional 504,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.40.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.