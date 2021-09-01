Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after acquiring an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after buying an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,534,000 after buying an additional 411,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,160,000 after buying an additional 65,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.78. 6,251,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,324,909. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $414.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

