PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.78 on Top Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. PARSIQ has a market cap of $92.01 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001574 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.96 or 0.00378760 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $656.25 or 0.01322429 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.