PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $82.68 million and $1.42 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

