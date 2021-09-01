Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 163.7 days.

Shares of Partners Group stock traded down $44.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,754.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 158. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $899.20 and a 1 year high of $1,825.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,662.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,481.87.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGPHF. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,589.92.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

