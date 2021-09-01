Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 163.7 days.

Shares of Partners Group stock traded down $44.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,754.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 158. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $899.20 and a 1 year high of $1,825.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,662.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,481.87.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGPHF. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,589.92.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

