Partners Group Holding AG Raises Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 113.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 395,776 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after buying an additional 2,424,438 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after buying an additional 2,321,524 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,487,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 63.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,095,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,620,000 after buying an additional 1,202,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,361,000 after buying an additional 1,103,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

NLY stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. 10,752,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,367,457. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

