Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Shares Up 1.6%

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30. 881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 million, a P/E ratio of 84.55 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNBK. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $4,206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 36.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 67,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 450.1% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 189,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 155,013 shares during the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

