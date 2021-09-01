PAYCENT (PYN) Market Capitalization Achieves $118,041.69

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $118,041.69 and $1,161.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00058616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00133120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.04 or 0.00815365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048649 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

