Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s current price.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of PYCR opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

