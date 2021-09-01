Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $268.01

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $268.01 and last traded at $267.11, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.87.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Get Paylocity alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.42.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total value of $5,821,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,722 shares of company stock valued at $22,890,575. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 140.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,960,000 after buying an additional 356,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after purchasing an additional 355,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Paylocity by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Paylocity by 342.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,839,000 after purchasing an additional 242,746 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 74.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 227,931 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.