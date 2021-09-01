Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $33.74, but opened at $33.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 52 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $167,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Poland purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $658,800. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $627.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

