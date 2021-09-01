Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,504 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $144,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.