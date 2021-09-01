Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $81.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pentair has been benefiting from strong demand in the residential focused businesses, which is expected to continue. Activity in industrial and commercial businesses has picked up lately. The company expects adjusted earnings per share for 2021 to range between $3.30 and $3.40. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 34%. The spread of the highly contagious Delta variant may put this guidance at risk. Raw material cost inflation and supply chain headwinds also remain headwinds. Nevertheless, Pentair is likely to gain from restructuring initiatives, productivity improvement, price hikes and cost control. Focus on digital initiatives, innovation and acquisitions will drive growth as well. The company has embarked on a Transformation Program that is expected to lead to margin expansion of at least 300 basis points by 2025.”

Get Pentair alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

PNR stock opened at $77.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Pentair by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.