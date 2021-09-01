Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $20.88

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.88, but opened at $21.72. Perion Network shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 16,326 shares traded.

PERI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $713.90 million, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 14,072.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 59,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,983,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

