Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $20.88

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.88, but opened at $21.72. Perion Network shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 16,326 shares traded.
PERI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.
The company has a market capitalization of $713.90 million, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 14,072.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 59,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,983,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.