Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Price Target Lowered to $12.25 at HC Wainwright

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.50 to $12.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 141.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Perpetua Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $5.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $319.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.23. Perpetua Resources has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth $75,000. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth $121,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

