Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Persimmon alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PSMMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.56. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $95.50.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Persimmon (PSMMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.