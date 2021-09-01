Peter W. Schneider Sells 3,500 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Primerica stock opened at $152.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.29. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 51.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 2.6% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Primerica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in Primerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 27.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,873,000 after acquiring an additional 114,296 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRI. increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

