Peter Wu Sells 20,000 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

