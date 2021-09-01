PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 438,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the July 29th total of 568,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

PetroChina stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,535. The company has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.51.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PetroChina by 115.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 166,887 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in PetroChina by 242.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 153,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 108,823 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,873,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 98,600 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,650,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.