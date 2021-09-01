PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

ISD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 138,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,122. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $13,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

