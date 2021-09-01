Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Director E Thomas Corcoran Buys 5,000 Shares

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.28. 84,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,212. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.