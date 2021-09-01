Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Trading 39.6% Higher

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG) rose 39.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 22,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 12,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG)

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing and sale of women’s footwear. It operates under the Trotters, Bueno and SoftWalk brands, which are sold through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

