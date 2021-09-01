Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-$179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.10 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. 380,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.16. Photronics has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $914.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,130. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Photronics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 193,669 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Photronics worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.