Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Short Interest Update

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the July 29th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.82. 1,280,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,805. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

