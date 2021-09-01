Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Down 18.6% This Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $22,674.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005522 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000070 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.