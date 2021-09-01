Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.224 per share on Thursday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS PNGAY opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $141.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

