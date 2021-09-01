PiplCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $29.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $505,341.99 and approximately $29.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 49.6% higher against the dollar. One PiplCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00059813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00131240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.25 or 0.00833959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00048778 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

