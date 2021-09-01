PirateCash Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Million (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $4,207.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,264,420 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

