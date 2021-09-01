Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 million-$16 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXLW. Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut Pixelworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Shares of Pixelworks stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. 116,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,388. The stock has a market cap of $372.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 65.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pixelworks stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Pixelworks worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.