Platform Technology Partners Invests $218,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

NYSE:LMT opened at $359.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $401.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

