Platform Technology Partners Takes $276,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $1,866,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $201,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 93.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR opened at $816.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $749.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $685.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $820.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.14.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.