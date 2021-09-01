Platform Technology Partners Takes $276,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $1,866,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $201,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 93.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CHTR opened at $816.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $749.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $685.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $820.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.
In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.14.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
