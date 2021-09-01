Platform Technology Partners Takes Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 606 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,279,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 27,589 shares worth $16,054,854. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $559.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $221.55 and a 1 year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

