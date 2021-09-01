PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading Down 3.8%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.56 and last traded at $24.56. 2,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,653,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLBY. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,785,574.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 422,235 shares of company stock valued at $9,738,241 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth about $19,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PLBY Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,367,000 after purchasing an additional 440,281 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,952,000. ADW Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,631,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PLBY Group by 148.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after purchasing an additional 499,943 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

