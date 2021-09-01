Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Shares Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I were worth $15,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $465,000.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

PLMIU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 1,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,124. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.