Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.50

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 2525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $722.89 million, a PE ratio of -21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

