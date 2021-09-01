Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.50

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 2525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $722.89 million, a PE ratio of -21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
