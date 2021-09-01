PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $195,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after buying an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,765,000 after buying an additional 340,798 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,655,000 after buying an additional 251,114 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $43,778,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,229,000 after buying an additional 224,627 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $230.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,858. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.86.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

