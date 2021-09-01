PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $158.39 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,961,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,753 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $158,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741,330 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,837 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,719,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,058 shares during the period.

IUSB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.75. 3,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,419. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

