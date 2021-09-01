PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 248,889 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Caterpillar worth $130,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.70. 75,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.31 and its 200 day moving average is $222.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

