PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 51,624 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 405,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,624 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $114,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,608,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSU. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.64.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.20. 47,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,354. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.63 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

