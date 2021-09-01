PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 53,603 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,866,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,603 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $262,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,585. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $146.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.