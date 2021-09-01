PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,046 Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 129,093 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,542. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $38.40.

