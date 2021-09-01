PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.75. 217,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,683,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.