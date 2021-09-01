PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New $453,000 Investment in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4,233.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.92.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONE traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.87. 4,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,563. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $83.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,926.75, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $71.81.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

