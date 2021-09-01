PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New $483,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

NYSE:BABA traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.18. 730,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,828,966. The firm has a market cap of $470.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $152.80 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

