PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,355 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,961,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.06. 209,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,084,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a market cap of $192.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

