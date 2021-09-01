PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes $636,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.64. 14,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $115.28 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.91%.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.