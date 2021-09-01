Polkally Tops 1-Day Volume of $114,357.00 (KALLY)

Polkally (CURRENCY:KALLY) traded 85.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Polkally coin can currently be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Polkally has traded 66% higher against the dollar. Polkally has a total market cap of $343,892.60 and approximately $114,357.00 worth of Polkally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00135230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.40 or 0.00160390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.75 or 0.07599418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,919.65 or 1.00077042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.13 or 0.01006781 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Polkally

Polkally’s total supply is 94,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,256,851 coins. Polkally’s official Twitter account is @realpolkally

Polkally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkally using one of the exchanges listed above.

