Polkamarkets Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.59 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $27.59 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,052,618 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

